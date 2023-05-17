Formula E – After four years in charge, Jamie Reigle will step down as CEO next month and hand the reigns of the series to Jeff Dodds.

Reigle took charge in September 2019, when series’ founder Alejandro Agag moved from CEO to Chairman, and had to navigate the covid-19 pandemic – which saw season 6 suspended for months before a safe solution could be put together – the move to becoming a World Championship, and the introduction of the Gen3 car.

The leadership change will take place on June 5th with Reigle staying on in an advisory role for the rest of the season.

“It has been an honour leading Formula E for the last four years,” Reigle said. “I was initially attracted to Formula E’s unique position as a sport at the intersection of innovation, sustainability and electric mobility.

“What I found was far more ambitious and humbling; a passionate group of people committed to building a global sport while changing the world. This mission continues under new leadership and as someone who benefitted from a partnership with Alejandro I’m happy to support Jeff before reverting to life as a passionate Formula E fan.”

His successor, Dodds, has most recently been serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media UK, and has previously spent two years as CEO of Tele2, and has also had an executive role with Honda. He is currently on the board of the disability equality organisation, The Valuable 500, and is a non-executive Director of the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO at Formula E,” Dodds said. “My passion for automotive, sport and entertainment means I am incredibly excited about this opportunity.

“Formula E is a unique platform that blends cutting-edge technology with the world’s most sustainable sport, providing endless potential for innovation and positive change. There is a world-class team at Formula E and I am excited to lead them into the next chapter, shaping the future of motorsport and redefining what is possible.”

Agag meanwhile thanked Reigle for his work during his time as CEO and is looking forward to seeing what Dodds brings to Formula E.

“I am pleased to welcome Jeff Dodds as Chief Executive Officer ahead of an exciting phase for Formula E as we build upon the success of Season 9,” Agag commented. “Jeff brings a proven track record of dynamic leadership and impressive execution to Formula E, and the Board looks forward to him unlocking the full potential of Formula E, for the benefit of our fans, teams, manufacturers, partners and stakeholders.

“I would like to thank Jamie for his leadership over the last four years and welcome his support over the remainder of the season. I enjoyed partnering with Jamie to build upon my founding vision while reimagining the definition of success for Formula E. It has been a pleasure working with him and I look forward to welcoming him back at Formula E races in the future.”

