Formula E – NIO 333 have released digital images of their new livery design ahead of its physical debut in Valencia later this month.

The new NIO 333 has a similar style to last season’s design but the team have added splashes of red to the car so as to distinguish it more easily from their competitors, namely Jaguar whose black and turquoise was easily confused with the NIO 333 offering.

The team have described the new look as an evolution of their previous design and that the lines on the car’s sides are more distinct than before and give it a cyberpunk feel.

“Since the end of last season,” said NIO 333’s CEO, Vincent Wang. “I’ve been thinking about the look of our team for Season 8. Last season’s car livery was very well received, which is definitely a happy thing, but it also posed a challenge for us to come up with an even better design for 2022!

“We tried a lot of different variations and ultimately wanted something familiar for the fans, but different. After repeated deliberation between our Chinese and British team members and design team, we decided upon a concept developed from last year’s acclaimed version.

“While the NIO blue and 333 Racing blue base colours were not drastically changed, we updated the lines on the side of the car to make them more ‘electric’. At first glance these feel a bit cyberpunk and edgy, whilst bringing an evolution of last season’s car.

“In the new colour scheme, we have also added Chinese ‘red’, which stands out but is not obtrusive, and will also make our cars stand out from others in the race.”

Aside from the colouring, the NIO 333 cars will be back sporting the numbers 3 and 33 after switching to 8 and 88 last season, and after a fan design competition earlier in the year, the season 8 car will sport a good luck symbol on the sides of the roll hoop

“In the ‘most visible’ position on the car,” Wang added. “We have placed a ‘rabbit’ logo representing ‘China Speed’. It was the winning entry from a competition we launched a few months ago alongside NIO in China.

“The design by Funny Frank stood out amongst the many entries we received and hopefully this rabbit, which means ‘smart’ and ‘lucky’, will bring us good luck in the coming FIA Formula E World Championship season.”

Oliver Turvey will be remaining with the team but the identity of his teammate for season 8 has yet to be announced.