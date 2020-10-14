Nissan e.dams will continue with their driver lineup of Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland for Formula E’s upcoming seventh season.

Buemi and Rowland have proved a very effective team for Nissan, securing eleven podiums, including a win each in the penultimate rounds of the past two seasons.

The two drivers finished the recently ended season six fourth and fifth in the Drivers’ Championship with just one point separating them. Their consistency helped e.dams to second in the Teams’ Championship, their best finish in three years and the highest of the Nissan era.

“It’s great that Seb and Oli will continue to race for Nissan e.dams,” said Nissan e.dams Team Principals Olivier and Gregory Driot. “They’re both incredibly talented and have continuously demonstrated their strong determination and commitment.

“We’re excited to be able to count on their hard work and dedication to deliver even stronger results.”

Nissan’s Global Motorsports Director, Tommaso Volpe added “Seb and Oli have done a great job for us. We welcome the stability and consistency that retaining them brings to the team. We look forward to building on our previous successes.

“However, winning is not our only goal in Formula E. With each race we learn more about every aspect of our high performance EVs, which then informs our road car development. Through racing, we are continuously advancing our EV expertise.”

Buemi, who has driven for e.dams since Formula E’s debut season, said “I’m delighted to stay on with the team. We’ve achieved a lot together, and we had a great season six.

“Finishing second in the championship will help us maintain the momentum and the confidence we need to make us even more competitive.

“Having Oliver as my teammate again is great. We work very well together. I feel that with the experience and expertise we have across the team, we’re in a good place to pursue yet more success in Formula E.”

While Rowland was similarly elated to be staying with the team, commenting that “Season six was great for us as a team, but also for me personally. I was thrilled to take my maiden win in Formula E with Nissan e.dams, after all the hard work and practice I put in to be more consistent.

“To confirm my seat with Nissan e.dams for the upcoming season, together with Seb, is another piece of good news. We’ll be back stronger than ever.”