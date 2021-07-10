New York City E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from today’s practice sessions ahead of the first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in New York City.
FP2 results
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams – 1:09.386
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.031
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.057
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.098
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.190
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.228
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.241
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.250
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.323
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.388
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.458
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.490
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.501
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.571
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.615
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.716
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.785
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.869
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.908
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.097
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.156
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.442
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.729
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing NC
FP1 results
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing – 1:10.282
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.095
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.419
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.681
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.688
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.688
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.759
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.899
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.908
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.935
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +1.011
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +1.060
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +1.095
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.108
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.151
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +1.232
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +1.244
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.344
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.484
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +1.551
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +1.615
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +1.757
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.974
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +2.007
