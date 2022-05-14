Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the practice sessions ahead of today’s 21-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race around Tempelhof Airport.
FP2 results
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:05.967
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.026
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.080
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.106
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.137
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.182
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.226
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.234
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.241
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.285
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.328
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.380
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.421
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.461
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.479
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.538
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.706
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.718
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.727
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.746
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.747
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.372
FP1 results
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:06.270
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.053
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.088
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.089
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.092
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.098
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.103
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.106
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.133
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.219
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.236
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.348
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.374
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.399
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.460
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.470
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.499
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.676
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.752
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.851
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.273
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.360
Click here to read the practice report.