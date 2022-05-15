Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the practice ahead of today’s 21-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship reverse race around Tempelhof Airport.
FP2 results
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:06.133
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.153
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.267
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.325
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.329
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.338
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.352
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.357
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.363
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.389
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.398
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.409
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.431
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.531
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.584
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.623
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.631
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.641
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.655
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.697
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.796
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.265
Click here to read the practice report.
FP1 results
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:06.373
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.057
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.139
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.216
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.234
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.286
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.324
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.370
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.392
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.420
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.431
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.486
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.535
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.722
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.757
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.832
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.883
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.141
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +1.178
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +1.196
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.420
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.444