Jakarta E-Prix – Here are the results from practice ahead of today’s 21-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Jakarta.
FP2 results
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah -1:07.594
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.399
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.659
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.674
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.712
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.744
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.785
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.816
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.932
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.940
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.958
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.053
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +1.077
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.089
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.099
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +1.107
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.156
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.180
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +1.188
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +1.400
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +1.419
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +2.103
FP1 results
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:08.433
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.090
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.105
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.123
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.135
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.183
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.231
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.234
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.365
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.416
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.417
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.456
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.527
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.668
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.687
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.780
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.842
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.859
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.078
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.098
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.276
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +1.293