Mexico City E-Prix – Here are the results from the practice sessions ahead of today’s 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Mexico.
FP2 results
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 1:07.345
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.041
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.052
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.111
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.235
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.273
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.369
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.416
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.419
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.436
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.602
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.656
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.687
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.698
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.765
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.804
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.806
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.896
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.909
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.012
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.102
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.547
FP1 results
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche – 1:07.509
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.128
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.179
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.185
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.273
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.350
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.363
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.379
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.439
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.488
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.579
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.656
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.701
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.702
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.727
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.754
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.781
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.907
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.954
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.968
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.536
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +1.967
