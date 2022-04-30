Monaco E-Prix – Here are the results from the practice sessions ahead of today’s 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race around Monte Carlo.
FP2 results
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:30.435
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.209
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.243
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.360
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.390
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.417
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.441
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.495
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.544
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.550
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.598
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.604
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.657
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.672
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.812
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.118
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.324
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.497
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +1.870
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.186
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +2.689
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +3.111
Click here to read the practice report.
FP1 results
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:31.154
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.118
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.457
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.499
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.614
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.651
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.686
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.695
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.702
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.743
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.830
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.840
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.973
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +1.010
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.119
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +1.263
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.569
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +1.678
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.191
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +2.489
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.567
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +3.441