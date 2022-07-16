New York City E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the practice sessions ahead of the first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in New York City.
FP2 results
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.684
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.202
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 0.216
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.223
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.258
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.289
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.389
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.432
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.480
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.488
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.508
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.557
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.590
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.624
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.659
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.690
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.728
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.830
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.893
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.954
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +1.296
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +2.172
FP1 results
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:09.836
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.299
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.307
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.335
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.480
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.483
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.514
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.561
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.564
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.583
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.613
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.652
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.662
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.763
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.777
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.785
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.896
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.903
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.927
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.952
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +1.553
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +1.644