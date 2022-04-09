Rome E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the practice sessions ahead of today’s 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Italy.
FP2 results
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah -1:39.082
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.171
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.240
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.275
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.286
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.326
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.415
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.498
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.795
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.973
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +1.038
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +1.078
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.081
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.102
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.147
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +1.158
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.226
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.344
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +1.526
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.115
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +2.492
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +2.798
FP1 results
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:40.022
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.219
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.324
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.493
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.596
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.622
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.878
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.074
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +1.115
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.327
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +1.337
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.384
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.436
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +1.455
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +1.737
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.911
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +2.007
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.146
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +2.234
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +2.477
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +3.087
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +3.608
