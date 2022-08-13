Seoul E-Prix – Here are the results from practice ahead of today’s 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race around the Seoul Street Circuit.
FP2 results
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah -1:21.233
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.036
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.038
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.428
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.469
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.490
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.507
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.547
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.585
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.634
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.688
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.768
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.788
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.789
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.812
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.896
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +1.026
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +1.072
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.277
- Norman Nato Jaguar TCS Racing +1.324
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +1.346
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.445
FP1 results
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:22.000
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.013
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.124
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.149
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.169
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.175
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.184
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.197
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.305
- Norman Nato Jaguar TCS Racing +0.307
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.381
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.425
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.523
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.527
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.540
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.552
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.726
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.781
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.905
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.008
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.424
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +2.212