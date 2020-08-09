Berlin E-Prix 4 – Here are the results from the only free practice session ahead of today’s 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship race in Berlin.
FP3 results
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 1:06.319
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.039
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.131
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.155
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.218
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.238
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.257
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.305
- Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing +0.319
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.337
- Nico Mueller GEOX Dragon +0.347
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.439
- James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.441
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.448
- Sergio Sette Camara GEOX Dragon +0.531
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.613
- Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.615
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.628
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.629
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +0.899
- Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche +0.959
- Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti +1.141
- Daniel Abt NIO 333 +1.148
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.215
