Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of the first 20/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Berlin
Super Pole
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah – 1:06.227
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.073
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.200
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.215
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.262
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.784
Group qualifying
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah – 1:06.239
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.186
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.187
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.247
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.270
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.316
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.329
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.353
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.373
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.388
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.419
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +0.474
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.490
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.497
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.550
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.575
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.598
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.613
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.663
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.709
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.733
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.767
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.917
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.576
