Berlin E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of the 20/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship finale in Berlin.
Super Pole
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +1:06.794
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.131
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.216
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.247
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.312
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
Group qualifying
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +1:06.678
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.033
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.128
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.209
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.238
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.405
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.410
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.422
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.428
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.436
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.461
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.472
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.484
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.486
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.499
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.512
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.531
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.549
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.590
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.622
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.647
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +0.687
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.783
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.302
