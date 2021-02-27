Diriyah E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of the second race of the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Super Pole
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing – 1:07.889
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.289
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.516
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.550
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.843
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.171
Group qualifying
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing – 1:07.810
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.523
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.557
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.574
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.614
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.622
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.661
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.734
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.822
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.839
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.923
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.987
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.988
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.066
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.160
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +1.791
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +3.384
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +6.058
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +6.144
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ NC
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ NC
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche NC