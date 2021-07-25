London E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of the second 20/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in London.
Super Pole
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ – 1:20.181
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.041
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.067
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.172
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.195
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.217
Group qualifying
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing – 1:20.319
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.002
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.140
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.164
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.185
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.192
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.250
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.301
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.322
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.431
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.493
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.605
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.658
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.669
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.691
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.719
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.723
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.724
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.745
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.761
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +0.789
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.876
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.925
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.528
