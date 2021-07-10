New York City E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of the 20/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in New York.
Super Pole
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing – 1:09.338
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.161
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.200
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.276
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.375
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.414
Group qualifying
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams – 1:09.531
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.068
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.136
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.141
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.187
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.215
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.228
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.360
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.361
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.497
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.532
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.616
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.625
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.650
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.708
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.995
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.999
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.050
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.127
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +1.403
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +1.421
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.505
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.740
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +2.159
