New York City E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of today’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in New York City.
Super Pole
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing – 1:08.572
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.090
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.091
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.246
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.416
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.629
Group qualifying
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing – 1:08.855
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.043
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.059
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.092
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.157
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.183
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.197
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.311
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.374
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.381
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.401
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.473
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.484
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.538
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.640
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.644
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.765
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.794
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +1.114
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +1.234
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +1.486
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.744
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +1.782
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +12.818
