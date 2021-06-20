Puebla E-Prix 2 – Here are the group qualifying and super pole results ahead of the second Mexican race of the 20/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Super Pole
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams – 1:23.579
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.192
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.307
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.371
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.575
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing NC
Group qualifying
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti – 1:22.816
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.236
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.388
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.396
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.411
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.419
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.639
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.683
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.767
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.820
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.824
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.973
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.168
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.363
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +1.476
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.629
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +1.920
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +1.940
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.995
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +2.024
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +2.091
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +2.095
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.387
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler NC
Click here for the qualifying report.