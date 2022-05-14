Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the results of the group and knockout stages of qualifying for the seventh round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Grid
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:06.093
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing -1:06.230
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:05.999
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah -1:06.050
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:05.962
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -1:06.157
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:06.299
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:06.302
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti
Final
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:06.093
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing -1:06.230
Semi-finals
SF2
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:05.914
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:05.999
SF1
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing -1:06.050
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah -1:06.050
Quarter-finals
QF4
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:06.064
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:06.299
QF3
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:05.954
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:05.962
QF2
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah -1:05.893
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:06.302
QF1
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing -1:05.939
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -1:06.157
Group B
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:06.739
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.028
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.169
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.194
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.504
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.594
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.619
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.676
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.738
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.911
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.975
Group A
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -1:06.532
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.271
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.368
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.381
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.495
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.502
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.600
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.697
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.736
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.773
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.140