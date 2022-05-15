Berlin E-Prix 2 – Here are the results of the group and knockout stages of qualifying for the eight round of the 21-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Grid
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:05.972
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing -1:06.470
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:06.285
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:06.671
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:06.184
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:06.508
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:06.806
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:06.377 (penalty)
Click here to read the qualifying report.
Final
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:05.972
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing -1:06.470
Semi-finals
SF2
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:05.897
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:06.285
SF1
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing -1:06.522
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:06.671
Quarter-finals
QF4
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:06.110
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:06.377
QF3
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:06.238
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:06.508
QF2
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing -1:06.170
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:06.184
QF1
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:06.504
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:06.806
Group B
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:06.753
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.327
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.422
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.464
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.534
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.541
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.579
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.658
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.684
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.765
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.848
Group A
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:07.115
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.212
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.241
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.255
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.331
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.335
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.354
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.410
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.438
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.531
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.687