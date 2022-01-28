Diriyah E-Prix 1 – Here are the results of the group and knockout stages of qualifying for the opening race of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Grid
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:08.626
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:08.926
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:08.813
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:09.014
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing -1:08.919
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:08.951
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing -1:09.109
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:09.329
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport
Final
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:08.626
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:08.926
Semi-Finals
SF2
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:08.407
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:08.813
SF1
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:08.379
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:09.014
Quarter-finals
QF4
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:08.600
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:09.329
QF3
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:08.873
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:08.951
QF2
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:08.749
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing -1:08.919
QF1
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:09.018
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing -1:09.109
Group B
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:09.164
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.050
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.120
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.149
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.307
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.372
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.423
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.540
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.875
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.343
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.432
Group A
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing -1:09.163
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.244
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.326
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.386
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.454
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.547
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.648
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.704
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.728
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.966
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.022