Diriyah E-Prix 2 – Here are the results of the group and knockout stages of qualifying for the second race of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Provisional qualifying
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:07.154
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:07.159
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing -1:07.184
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:07.216
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:07.285
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah -1:07.539
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.681
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:07.780 (with his 3 place penalty added)
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing
Final
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:07.154
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:07.159
Semi-finals
SF2
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:06.987
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing -1:07.184
SF1
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:06.835
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:07.216
Quarter-finals
QF4
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:07.014
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:07.285
QF3
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing -1:07.207
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:07.780
QF2
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:07.580
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.681
QF1
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:06.871
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah -1:07.539
Group B
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:07.724
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.033
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.082
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.244
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.287
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.533
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.615
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.644
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.029
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.087
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +6.186
Group A
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:07.939
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.144
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.162
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.285
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.480
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.515
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.543
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.687
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.890
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.004
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing NC