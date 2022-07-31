London E-Prix 2 – Here are the results of group and knockout stages of qualifying for the second London round of the 22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Grid
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:12.535
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:13.619
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:12.962
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 1:13.028
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:13.043
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams -1:13.197
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:13.490
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti -1:44.374
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing
Final
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:12.535
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:13.619
Semi-finals
SF2
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:12.641
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:12.962
SF1
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:12.649
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 1:13.028
Quarter-finals
QF4
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:12.686
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti -1:44.374
QF3
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:12.980
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -1:13.043
QF2
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 1:13.000
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:13.490
QF1
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:12.661
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams -1:13.197
Group B
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:13.006
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.321
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.405
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.408
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.416
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.501
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.505
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.690
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.742
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.942
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.723
Group A
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:13.279
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.081
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.091
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.194
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.218
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.265
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.345
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.373
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.466
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.466
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.797