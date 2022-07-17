New York City E-Prix 2 – Here are the results of the group and duel stages of qualifying for the 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in New York.
Grid
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:08.584
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.751
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing -1:08.830
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:10.420
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:08.726
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:08.765
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -1:08.802
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 1:08.880
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche *
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing *
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333
*Wehrlein – laps 2, 3 and 4 cancelled (power overusage)
*di Grassi – two fastest times cancelled (not respecting pit in/pit out time)
Final
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:08.584
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.751
Semi-finals
SF2
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.681
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing -1:08.830
SF1
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:08.795
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:10.420
Quarter-finals
QF4
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing -1:08.796
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -1:08.802
QF3
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.721
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 1:08.880
QF2
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:08.657
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:08.765
QF1
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:08.685
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:08.726
Group B
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -1:09.371
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.036
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.082
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.096
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.121
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.157
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.274
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.289
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.317
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.329
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.499
Group A
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:09.566
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.042
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.104
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.126
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.176
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.194
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.217
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.229
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.287
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.391
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing NC