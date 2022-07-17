New York City E-Prix 2 – Here are the results of the group and duel stages of qualifying for the 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in New York.

Grid

Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:08.584 Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.751 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing -1:08.830 Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:10.420 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:08.726 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:08.765 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -1:08.802 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 1:08.880 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti Robin Frijns Envision Racing Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche * Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing * Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing Oliver Turvey NIO 333

*Wehrlein – laps 2, 3 and 4 cancelled (power overusage)

*di Grassi – two fastest times cancelled (not respecting pit in/pit out time)

Final

Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:08.584 Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.751

Semi-finals

SF2

Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.681 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing -1:08.830

SF1

Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:08.795 Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:10.420

Quarter-finals

QF4

Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing -1:08.796 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -1:08.802

QF3

Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah -1:08.721 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 1:08.880

QF2

Nick Cassidy Envision Racing -1:08.657 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:08.765

QF1

Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche -1:08.685 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:08.726

Group B

Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -1:09.371 Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.036 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.082 Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.096 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.121 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.157 Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.274 Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +0.289 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.317 Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.329 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.499

Group A

Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport -1:09.566 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.042 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.104 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.126 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +0.176 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.194 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.217 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.229 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.287 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +0.391 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing NC