Seoul E-Prix 2 – Here are the results of group and knockout stages of qualifying for the inaugural Seoul race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Grid
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:35.406
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:36.029
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -1:35.884
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -1:36.517
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:32.424
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:32.442
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:35.401
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport NC
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams
- Norman Nato Jaguar TCS Racing
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti
Final
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:35.406
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:36.029
Semi-finals
SF2
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:34.880
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -1:36.517
SF1
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:35.692
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -1:35.884
Quarter-finals
QF4
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -1:35.117
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ -1:35.401
QF3
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing -1:32.590
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport NC
QF2
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:31.735
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti -1:32.424
QF1
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -1:31.293
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:32.442
Group B
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -1:30.321
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.024
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.405
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +0.434
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.490
- Norman Nato Jaguar TCS Racing +0.622
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.256
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.383
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +1.519
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +2.066
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +3.271
Group A
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -1:22.397
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.044
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.080
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.145
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.335
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.396
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.440
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.660
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.817
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.934
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti *
* Askew – Two best times deleted due to not respecting the minimum pit in/pit out time