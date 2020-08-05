Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of the first Berlin round of the 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.
Super Pole
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 1:06.799
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.322
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.436
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.449
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.503
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +0.572
Group qualifying
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 1:07.122
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.145
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.152
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.186
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.332
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +0.366
- Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing +0.370
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.399
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.433
- Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.441
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.459
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.524
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.563
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.655
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.704
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.871
- Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti +0.874
- Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche +0.892
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.967
- Nico Mueller GEOX Dragon +0.996
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.014
- Daniel Abt NIO 333 +1.432
- Sergio Sette Camara GEOX Dragon +1.506
- James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing +3.072
