Berlin E-Prix 3 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of today’s 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship race in Berlin.
Super Pole
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah – 1:06.277
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.495
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +0.548
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.688
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.900
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.903
Group qualifying
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah – 1:06.597
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.117
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.134
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.143
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +0.151
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.249
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.270
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.310
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.341
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.350
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.363
- Sergio Sette Camara GEOX Dragon +0.480
- Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.493
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.501
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.543
- Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti +0.544
- James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.550
- Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche +0.596
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.600
- Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing +0.611
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.664
- Daniel Abt NIO 333 +0.734
- Nico Mueller GEOX Dragon +0.769
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.924
Click here for the qualifying report.
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!