Berlin E-Prix 4 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of today’s 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship race in Berlin.
Super Pole
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah – 1:06.107
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.140
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.445
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.457
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.490
- Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.670
Group qualifying
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah – 1:06.484
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.000
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.091
- Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.190
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.216
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.224
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.257
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.270
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +0.294
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.334
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.375
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.382
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.386
- James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.420
- Nico Mueller GEOX Dragon +0.456
- Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti +0.467
- Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing +0.469
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.552
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +0.554
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ +0.580
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.619
- Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche +0.635
- Daniel Abt NIO 333 +0.867
- Sergio Sette Camara GEOX Dragon +1.008
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!