Puebla E-Prix– Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of the first Mexican race of the 20/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Super Pole
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche – 1:23.780
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.058
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.099
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.502
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +1.315
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +3.437
Group qualifying
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche – 1:23.505
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.303
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.381
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.491
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.567
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.781
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.920
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.984
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.201
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.313
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +1.327
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +1.376
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +1.429
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.487
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +1.847
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1.882
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.899
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +2.088
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +2.225
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +2.283
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +2.304
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +2.641
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +2.908
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +7.063
