Rome E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from qualifying ahead of the first Rome E-Prix of the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Super Pole
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ – 1:38.484
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.167
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.405
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.419
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.463
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +1.267
Group qualifying
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams – 1:38.491
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.136
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.472
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.559
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.575
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.577
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.590
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.671
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.750
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.857
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.952
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +1.163
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +1.252
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.271
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.338
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.452
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.566
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +1.588
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +1.629
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +1.965
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +9.531
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +12.590
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing No time
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 No time
