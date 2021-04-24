Valencia E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of the inaugural Valencia E-Prix of the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Super Pole
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ – 1:26.494
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.028
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.236
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.449
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.528
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.559
Group qualifying
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing – 1:26.799
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.040
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.069
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.071
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.077
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.115
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.134
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.180
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.203
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.209
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.273
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.310
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.358
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +0.378
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.491
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.518
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.539
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.643
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.657
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.682
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.820
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.835
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +0.845
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.725
Click here for the qualifying report.