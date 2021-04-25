Valencia E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from group qualifying and super pole ahead of the second Valencia E-Prix of the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Super Pole
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti – 1:28.548
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.863
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +1.189
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +1.654
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.855
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.941
Group qualifying
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti – 1:31.855
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.103
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +0.730
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.872
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.095
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.300
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +1.343
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +1.481
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.535
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.597
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1.624
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +1.749
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +1.890
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +2.024
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +2.043
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +2.260
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +2.311
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +2.523
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +2.561
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +2.564
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +2.625
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.733
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +2.755
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +10.125
