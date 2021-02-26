Diriyah E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the first race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Diriyah.
Provisional race results
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 45 mins + 1 lap
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +4.119
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +4.619
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler 4.852
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +7.962
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +9.318
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +9.686
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +9.973
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +11.089
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +15.518
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +16.225
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +17.025
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +17.273
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +17.312
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +18.402
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +18.417
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +18.822
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +19.072
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +19.951
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +20.174
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +20.586
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti NC
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing NC
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing NC