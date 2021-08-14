Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the first of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship finale races from Berlin.
Provisional race results
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler – 45 minutes +1 lap
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.141
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +5.499
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +5.589
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +5.830
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +6.411
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +6.777
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +7.562
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +7.798
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +14.124
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +15.546
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +16.214
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +16.814
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +16.917
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +21.278
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +23.666
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +29.019
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +30.962
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +33.199
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +33.438
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +33.781
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +1 lap
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +6 laps
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing NC
