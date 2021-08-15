Berlin E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship finale race from Berlin.
Provisional race results
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +2.270
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +2.837
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +7.105
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +8.453
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +8.847
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +10.473
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +11.108
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +12.189
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +12.679
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +13.437
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +13.748
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +14.366
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +14.692
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +15.528
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +15.940
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +16.306
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +16.961
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +21.076
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +35.155
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah NC
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti NC
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing NC
