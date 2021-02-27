Diriyah E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Diriyah.
Provisional race results
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing – 29 laps
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +2.194
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +4.846
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +6.900
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +9.079
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +12.817
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +13.924
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +15.523
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +16.389
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +18.254
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +19.885
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +20.612
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +21.508
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +22.482
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +24.192
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +25.395
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +27.257
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +29.112
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti NC
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing NC
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing NC
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams NC
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti NC
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing DNS