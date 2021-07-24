London E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the first of two 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races from London.
Provisional race results
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti – 45 mins +1 lap
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +5.341
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +6.946
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +8.008
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +10.699
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +11.427
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +12.233
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +17.381
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +18.457
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +28.185
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +30.724
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +38.240
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +43.475
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +48.025
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +51.037 *
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +57.579
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +58.624
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +59.945
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1:00.436
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +1:05.105 *
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 NC
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing NC
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing NC
Click here to read the race report.
* Post-race penalties so far
Frijns – 5 second penalty (Pushing Eriksson into the wall)
Guenther – 10 second penalty (Causing a collision with Turvey)