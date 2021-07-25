London E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races from London.
Provisional race results
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +0.599
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +6.257
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +6.682
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +9.212
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +10.637
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +12.685
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +17.534
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +19.237
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +24.914
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +27.920
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +28.623
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +29.083
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +29.915
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +30.291
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +31.364
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +34.336
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +35.204
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +42.269
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 + 1 lap
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing NC
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah NC
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler NC
