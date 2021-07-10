New York City E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the first 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race from New York City.
Provisional race results
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +2.072
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +2.832
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +4.623
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +5.239
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +6.370
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +6.581
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +7.826
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +8.489
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +11.917
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +14.912
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +15.289
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +27.523
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +27.698
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +28.472
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +28.746
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +41.106
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +49.849
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti NC
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing NC
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ NC
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing NC
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 NC
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche NC
