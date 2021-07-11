New York City E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race from New York City.
Provisional race results
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +4.167
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +4.840
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +7.154
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +7.762
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +16.286
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +24.983
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +25.084
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +25.405
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +26.009
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +26.341
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +30.781
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +30.957
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +31.970 *
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +32.985
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +35.692
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +35.924
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +36.339
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +51.384 *
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +59.694
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +1:05.327
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +1:07.701
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 NC
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah NC
* Post-race penalties
Di Grassi – 10 second time penalty (Causing a collision with Buemi and Nato)
Rowland – 5 second time penalty (Causing a collision with Eriksson)
