Puebla E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second of the 20/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races from Mexico.
Provisional race results
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +2.296
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +4.169
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +6.912
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +9.986
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +10.630
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +10.968
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +21.111
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +21.261
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +21.896
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +22.216
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +27.945
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +28.578
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +35.720
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +41.027
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +41.029
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +46.250
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1:26.473
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 NC
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah NC
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing NC
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 NC
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ NC
Click here to read the race report.