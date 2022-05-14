Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the provisional results from the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race around the Tempelhof Airport street circuit.
Provisional race results
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +1.782
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +1.987
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +2.579
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +3.189
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +5.405
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +5.683
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +6.400
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +6.569
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +6.602
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +8.141
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +9.879
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +13.314
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +15.275
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +22.071
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +22.662
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +24.120
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +28.716
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +30.393
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +52.025
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing NC
