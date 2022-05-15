Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the provisional results from the 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race around the reverse Tempelhof Airport circuit.
Provisional race results
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ -45 minutes + 1 lap
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +2.454
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +6.936
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +8.165
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +13.829
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +14.387
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +15.518
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +15.845
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +18.831
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +21.722
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +22.875
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +25.412
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +27.012
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +29.559
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +33.359
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams + 35.775
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +40.044
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +41.542
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +41.860
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +51.648
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +55.192
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1:01.933
Click here to read the race report.