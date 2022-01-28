Diriyah E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season opening race from Diriyah.
Provisional race results
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 50:15 minutes (5:15 added) + 1 lap
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.636
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +8.802
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +14.925
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +15.152
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +16.015
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +17.265
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +25.076
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +25.699
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +27.320
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +28.781
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +30.536
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +31.521
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +34.572
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +36.781
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +39.953
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +41.334
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +49.222
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +50.965
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1:16.527
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing NC
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah NC
