Diriyah E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second race of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season from Diriyah.
Provisional race results
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing – 45 minutes +1 lap
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +0.451
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.912
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +1.125
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.646
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +3.166
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +3.568
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +4.235
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +4.962
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +5.294
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +5.872
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +6.732
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +8.693
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +9.015
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +9.464
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +11.690
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +13.973
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +14.521
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +15.005
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +16.744
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +17.681
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing NC
