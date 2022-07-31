London E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in and around the ExCeL London.
Race results (provisional):
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing – 48 minutes +1 lap
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +3.191
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +4.508
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +10.358
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +13.946
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +20.399
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +20.850
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +21.748
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +28.913
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +29.685
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +30.611
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +31.644
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +35.147
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +37.285
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +1:19.833
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing DNF
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing DNF
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti DNF
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport DNF
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah DNF
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 DNF
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing DNF
Click here to read the race report.