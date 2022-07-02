Marrakesh E-Prix – Here are the provisional results from the 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race on the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan.
Provisional race results
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing – 45 minutes +1 lap
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +2.297
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +6.270
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +6.965
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +7.787
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +8.394
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +12.084
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +14.541
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +15.048
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +15.270
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +16.336
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +30.043
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +31.970
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +32.332
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +32.364
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +33.707
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +35.018
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +35.686
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +40.887
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +42.764
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams NC
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 NC
