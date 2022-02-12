Mexico City E-Prix – Here are the provisional results from the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Provisional race results
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -45 minutes +1 lap
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.302
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +9.051
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +9.975
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +18.356
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +19.020
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +20.232
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +23.394
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +26.497
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +26.829
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +27.086
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +27.525 *
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +28.794
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +32.978
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +35.677
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +36.047
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +36.395
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +44.607
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +1:02.458
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1:21.406
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport NC
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing NC
* Post-race penalties
Di Grassi – 5 seconds (Causing a collision with Vandoorne)
